KITCHENER -- Police confirmed Thursday that they had responded to a total of nine calls related to Waterloo Region’s new mandatory face covering bylaw, which first came into effect on July 13.

While police haven't been called to issue tickets, a number of disputes and disturbances have prompted a call for them. In one case, a man allegedly became threatening toward staff and was charged.

Here's a look at a map of the calls police have answered and approximately where they happened. Note that the cross-streets are the closest to the incidents, and not necessarily the exact location.

If you have trouble seeing the map on your device, you can load it here.