KITCHENER -- As COVID-19 vaccines are administered in Waterloo Region and across the country, people are starting to think about what they want to do when the pandemic is over.

A study found people all across Canada are hoping to return to a pre-pandemic life.

Residents in the region said they're looking forward to travelling, going out to watch live music, going out for dinner, or getting together with friends.

The study, conducted by Angus Reid Institute, showed 44 per cent of people want to do regular things in the community without stress. The study also found 43 per cent of people want to have physical contact with family and friends, like hugging and handshaking and 42 per cent want to travel when the pandemic ends.

Brian Mainland with the Waterloo Psychology Group said it's important for people to have something to look forward to during challenging times.

"Having those kinds of things in our routine help to make the more mundane or tedious tasks doable, because we can focus on the future instead of being too hung up in the moment," he said.

While some agree it's nice to have something to look forward to, others disagree.

"It's a double-edged sword," one resident said. "The more you think about it and there's not an actual end goal, it can actually be disheartening."

The study found most people think life will return to normal next fall. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expects everyone who wants a vaccine to have one by September 2021.