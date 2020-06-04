WATERLOO -- A Woodstock woman has been charged with manslaughter and drug trafficking following an investigation that began near the start of the year.

Woodstock police started their investigation into the death of a 26-year-old Oxford County man on Jan. 29.

On Wednesday, a 34-year-old woman from Woodstock was charged with trafficking fentanyl, manslaughter, two counts of failing to comply with probation, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

She appeared in court Thursday and is scheduled to appear again on Friday.