Two people have been charged in connection to a sudden death investigation in Norfolk County.

Provincial police had been investigating the death of Ashley Gravelle, 35.

"The OPP along with police services across Canada continue to investigate fentanyl related deaths,” Insp. Joseph Varga was quoted as saying in a press release.

On March 14, two people were arrested in connection to the incident.

Morgan Fick, 21, was charged with manslaughter, possession and trafficking of fentanyl and cocaine.

Also arrested was Carilyn Deming, 23, who was charged with possession and trafficking cocaine.

Both people were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in a Simcoe courtroom on Friday.