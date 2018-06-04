Slipping house sale and sale price figures in the Kitchener-Waterloo area show the residential real estate market returning to normal, realtors say.

The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors, which handles residential sales for all of Waterloo Region except for Cambridge and North Dumfries, released its latest data on the market on Monday.

The numbers show that 692 properties changed hands through KWAR in May – fewer than the record-setting Mays of 2016 and 2017, but more than any other May this decade and more than the 616 transactions recorded in April. (May is traditionally a busier month than April for local real estate activity.)

“Thankfully unit sales were down substantially compared to last year’s manic market,” Tony Schmidt, the president of the realtors’ association, said in a press release.

“May was still a strong month of home buying and selling in Kitchener-Waterloo and area.”

The decline in sale volume was seen across housing types, with condo units reporting the smallest decrease at 7.1 per cent. On average, a home spent 20 days on the market before being sold.

Sales prices also fell slightly, with the average sale price clocking in at $482,873 and the median sale price at $445,000. One year earlier, those numbers had stood at $494,752 and $449,000. One year before that, they were $379,253 and $350,000.

Detached homes sold for an average of $520,000, down 2.8 per cent from one year earlier.

The average May sale price in Waterloo Region was roughly double what it was in 2007, and more than triple what it was in 2000.

On the supply side, KWAR reported that the number of homes being listed for sale is rebounding from the low levels that prompted high sale prices in 2016 and 2017, but remains low enough that homes are selling faster than is typical in this area.

There were 1,068 properties listed for sale in the area last month – a significant increase over the average May – but the number of active listings at the end of the month was well below the usual level.

Schmidt suspects some homebuyers may be trying to get into the market now, fearing the possibility of rising interest rates over the summer.