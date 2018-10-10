

CTV Kitchener





The general manager of a Centre Wellington golf course faced fraud charges after more than $50,000 was reported stolen over two years.

Kirk Harkins of Elora was charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of falsification of books for a fraudulent intent.

Harkins was the general manager at the Wildwinds Golf Links on Wellington Road 22.

The business owners reported to police that he had been stealing money from the business for two years by adjusting the books.

The Wellington County Major Crime Unit performed a forensic audit to place the charges.

Harkins was scheduled to appear in Guelph Court on Nov. 13.