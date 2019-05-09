

CTV Kitchener





Police are searching for two suspects after a pair was robbed at knifepoint in Kitchener.

Authorities were called to the area of Shelley and Vanier Drives on Thursday at around 12:30 a.m.

Two men reportedly brandished a knife and demanded the victims’ things.

The suspects then assaulted the male victim, but no physical injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects were last seen running on Shelley Drive towards Courtland Avenue East.

One suspect is described as a white man, about six feet one inch tall with a thin build.

The other is described as a black man, about five feet eight inches tall with a thin build. Bother were wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.