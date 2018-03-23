

CTV Kitchener





A man and a woman both from Norfolk County have been charged with numerous offences after police recovered $46,000 worth in drugs.

"Our Community Street Crimes Unit has been very effective with proactive illicit drug investigations. This highlights the need for the police and the community to work in partnership to resolve crime issues in high crime areas,” the Ontario Provincial Police said in a release.

OPP executed the search warrant at an address on Highway 3 in Windham on Thursday.

Police charged 38-year-old Edward Seery and 30-year-old Carin Clarke with possession of illicit drugs including fentanyl, marijuana and cocaine. Seery was also charged with carless storage and possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Both are set to appear in Simcoe court.