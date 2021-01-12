Advertisement
Man, woman facing charges for breaching orders
Published Tuesday, January 12, 2021 3:37PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, January 12, 2021 8:25PM EST
Waterloo regional police headquarters (Natalie van Rooy / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A man and woman were arrested and charged after police entered a residence in Waterloo on Tuesday.
Officers found a man wanted on warrants at a Lester Street home around 1 p.m. They had judicial authorization to enter the residence and a man and a woman were found inside.
A 25-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man were both arrested and charged for breaching release orders.