Man with sword prompts police standoff
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 12:21PM EDT
A man was arrested following what police call “an extensive negotiation” in a Waterloo neighbourhood.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home on Laurel Street shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.
There had been a report that a man was in the house “wielding a sword” and threatening people on neighbouring properties.
When officers arrived at the scene, the 29-year-old man allegedly barricaded himself in his bedroom.
The man was eventually taken into custody.