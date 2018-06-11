

CTV Kitchener





A man was arrested following what police call “an extensive negotiation” in a Waterloo neighbourhood.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home on Laurel Street shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

There had been a report that a man was in the house “wielding a sword” and threatening people on neighbouring properties.

When officers arrived at the scene, the 29-year-old man allegedly barricaded himself in his bedroom.

The man was eventually taken into custody.