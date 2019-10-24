

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Police have arrested a Guelph man on the strength of six outstanding warrants after spotting him biking.

Officers reportedly saw the male travelling to a business on Woolwich Street around noon on Wednesday.

Police say they observed him lock up his bike, go into a business, and waited until he exited before placing him under arrest.

The six outstanding warrants come from the following charges: three counts of theft under $5,000, carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of breach of probation, break and enter with intent, prowl at night near dwelling housing, and failing to attend court.

The accused man was further charged with failing to re-attend court, failing to appear, and breach of probation.

The 43-year-old was held at the Guelph Police Service pending a bail hearing.