Man with knife approaches person in Petersburg, later arrested: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say had a knife and approached someone sitting in their car.

Officers received reports of a disturbance in the area of Notre Dame Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Wilmot Township around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A person was sitting in a parked vehicle when a man with a knife allegedly approached them.

Police came to the area and located the man. No injuries were reported.

A 41-year-old Wellesley Township man has been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and breaching a court order.