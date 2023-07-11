Man with hatchet asks for free coffee at Guelph drive-thru: Police

A drive-thru is seen in a stock photo. (RDNE Stock project/Pexels) A drive-thru is seen in a stock photo. (RDNE Stock project/Pexels)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn

Scams targeting online shoppers -- often by impersonating companies like Amazon and other major retailers -- are nothing new. But phishing attempts increase amid busy spending seen during significant sales like Prime Day, according to the Better Business Bureau.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver