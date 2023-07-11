Man with hatchet asks for free coffee at Guelph drive-thru: Police

Police are looking for a man with a hatchet after an incident at a Guelph restaurant.

Guelph police say just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday, the man walked through a drive-thru near the intersection of Woodlawn Road West and Imperial Road North and asked for a free coffee.

When staff refused, he reached into the window and tried to remove the debit machine.

He then started walking toward the restaurant entrance.

Staff rushed to lock the door and prevented him from entering.

Police say that’s when he waved a hatchet over his head, before leaving the area on a blue bicycle.

The man is described as white and around 35-years-old with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black top and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.