Featured
Man with hatchet arrested in Kitchener
The exterior of the Kitchener Public Library. (Jan. 17, 2019)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 5:42PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 5:57PM EST
A strange and unsettling incident Thursday at the main branch of the Kitchener Public Library.
Police were called to the Queen Street North building around 4 p.m. after they received reports of a man with a hatchet.
He was taken into police custody.
Police at the scene say no one was injured.
No word yet on charges.