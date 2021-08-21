Man with cancer biking across Canada for awareness stops in Guelph

KITCHENER -

A man diagnosed with a rare form of cancer made a stop in Guelph along the way to his final destination.

Montreal native Stephen Dartt has a rare type of liver cancer called Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcin.

Following his diagnosis, he decided to cycle across Canada to raise awareness and funds for rare cancer research as well as for the Make-a-Wish foundation.

Dartt began cycling on June 25 in BC with his wife Marie driving the same route and meeting him at checkpoints along the way.

“The cholangiocarcinoma is starting to affect my body,” he said during his Guelph pit stop on Saturday. “I’m feeling pains that I haven’t felt before, so the last 1,800 km is going to be a bit rough, but we’re going to make it, I’m positive.

“Instead of laying on my couch for the last three months and feeling sorry for myself I felt it was time to give back. I needed to do something.”

Dartt plans to reach Montreal by September and has raised over $16,000 on his Trek for Hope.