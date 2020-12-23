KITCHENER -- A man is facing a number of charges after a crisis situation in Kitchener early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a residence near Westmount Road West and Overlea Drive at around midnight. A male there was uttering threats to cause harm, police said in a news release, and was brandishing a sword.

Officers began negotiating with him, but he allegedly assaulted them with a weapon. He was safely arrested and brought to hospital for assessment.

There were no physical injuries that needed medical attention, the news release said.

The accused has been charged with uttering threats, possession of weapons for dangerous purpose, two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He was not publicly identified.