Featured
Man who used ATV to damage homes sought by police
The OPP detachment in Ingersoll is pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 12:28PM EDT
Police are searching for a man who allegedly drove an all-terrain vehicle onto the lawn of a southwestern Ontario home.
OPP in Ingersoll say that, once on the lawn, the man revved the vehicle to spin its tires, throwing dirt and debris onto the porch of the home and the home next door.
Police say the man then fled the scene.
They describe him as wearing a dark-coloured outfit at the time.
Officers have not yet identified the man.
Police say they are reviewing security footage of the incident.