A Toronto man has been sentenced to 11 years behind bars for selling guns to Dellen Millard.

One of the three weapons sold to Millard was used in the murder of Tim Bosma.

In at least one exchange with Millard, Matthew Ward-Jackson indicated that he knew the gun would be used to carry out a crime.

Ward-Jackson pleaded guilty to nine weapons charges last year.

He’ll spend five years in prison due to time already served.