KITCHENER -- A former art teacher at a Guelph studio who pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting a teenage girl is going to jail for 90 days.

Pablo Suarez pleaded guilty last week, admitting he had coerced a 17-year-old girl to model for him. That's when he took advantage of her.

"It was horrifying because we had completely trusted in her art teacher, but we immediately believed her. There would be no good reason for her to lie to us or to make up something like this," the girl's mother tells CTV.

"She had nothing to gain and we instantly believed her and knew that we had to go to the police."

Court heard the incident happened at his studio on Cardigan Street in Guelph, where Suarez ran the business Pablo's World of Cartoons.

Last February, 49-year-old Suarez sent the teen a message on social media, asking her to be a paid model for him. She had already been attending his art classes.

Court heard that when she showed up, he drew a cartoon on her arm, asked her about the size of her breasts, and then said kissing helps connect the artist to the model.

He kissed her twice that day.

Court heard that the victim felt uncomfortable and left.

Suarez continued to reach out to her on social media, saying he would pay her to continue modelling and would give her more money if she agreed to kiss him.

The girl told her parents, who then went to police.

On Thursday, the victim and her mother expressed how this betrayal impacted their family.

The victim said in court that Suarez had a chance to be a mentor and a great teacher, but instead, threw his life away.