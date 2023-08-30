Man who hit Waterloo LCBO charged with impaired driving

Waterloo regional police have laid nine charges against an alleged impaired driver who crashed into an LCBO in Uptown Waterloo last month, including driving at 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The collision, which happened around 2 a.m. on July 15, sent both the driver and a passenger to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time, police said the driver lost control at a bend in the road, sending the SUV careening into the building at the corner of King and William streets.

From the beginning, investigators said they believed speed and alcohol were factors.

On Wednesday, police announced they had charged the driver, a 56-year-old man from Kitchener with the following offences: