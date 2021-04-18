KITCHENER -- Windsor Police Service are looking for a man they say has ties to Kitchener-Waterloo.

Chad Couple, 19, is wanted on several offences.

Officers were first called to a business on Dougall Avenue on Wednesday for reports of a man with a firearm. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the suspect left the area in a red Honda CRV, which has since been recovered.

Police add that Coupe is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who locates him is asked to call 911 immediately.