Man who has ties to K-W wanted by Windsor police
Published Sunday, April 18, 2021 2:57PM EDT
Windsor police are looking for 19-year-old Chad Coupe. (Source: Windsor Police Service) (Apr. 17, 2021)
KITCHENER -- Windsor Police Service are looking for a man they say has ties to Kitchener-Waterloo.
Chad Couple, 19, is wanted on several offences.
Officers were first called to a business on Dougall Avenue on Wednesday for reports of a man with a firearm. No injuries were reported.
Officials say the suspect left the area in a red Honda CRV, which has since been recovered.
Police add that Coupe is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who locates him is asked to call 911 immediately.