KITCHENER -- Ontario Provincial Police have identified the man who was killed in a vehicle collision near Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the incident around 3 p.m. Sunday on Speedvale Avenue just east of Wellington Road 32.

Police investigation determined that a vehicle was heading east on Speedvale when it left the road, rolled over, and collided with a tree.

OPP intially said a 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, they identified him as Bernon Baltar Baldonasa of Guelph and said he was a pasenger in the vehicle.

Two other occupants in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.

Speedvale Avenue between Wellington Road 32 and Elmira Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

The cause of the collision is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.