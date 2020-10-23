Advertisement
Man went into 'medical distress' before crash
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 4:09PM EDT Last Updated Friday, October 23, 2020 5:43PM EDT
Police have closed Homer Watson Boulevard due to a fatal crash (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police say a man went into "medical distress" before a single-vehicle crash on Homer Watson Boulevard.
Officers were called to the scene in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard and Block Line Road around 2:10 p.m. Friday. According to police, it was travelling southbound when it left the road and hit a tree.
Police say the man went into medical distress before the vehicle left the road and died as a result of that distress.
The road was closed for about three hours while police investigated.