

CTV Kitchener





A man leaving a restaurant on New Year’s Day was expecting to be able to take his own ride home – but that wasn’t the case.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the restaurant on Norfolk Street South around 3:30 a.m. by the owner of the vehicle who said he watched unknown people drive away in it.

He said he was about to get into his parked car, when someone pulled away in it.

Officers patrolled the area but could not locate the vehicle. It is being described as a grey-coloured 2015 Mazda 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.