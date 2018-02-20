

A man sought by police in connection with the death of a London woman has been arrested in Six Nations.

London police say Bradley James Hill, a 31-year-old man with no fixed address, was arrested Saturday.

He is facing charges of manslaughter and robbery in connection with the death of Christina Smith.

Police allege that Hill was driving the pickup truck that struck and killed Smith in London on Feb. 8, and that he was attempting to steal the truck while Smith was trying to stop him.