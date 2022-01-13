Man wanted on fentanyl trafficking charges in connection to sudden death

Police are looking for a Cambridge man who is wanted on fentanyl trafficking charges in connection to a sudden death in 2020.

A news release from police said they're trying to find Ronnie Williams, 32, after a sudden death investigation in Cambridge on Dec. 18, 2020. Officials said he's wanted on charges of trafficking fentanyl and criminal negligence causing death.

He's described as a white man who is 5'9" tall. Police said he has a "distinct tattoo on the left side of his neck."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.