KITCHENER -- A federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may be in Waterloo Region.

The Ontario Provincial Police say that Koua Steven Yang is wanted for breaching his statutory release.

He is serving a two-year sentence for multiple offences, officials say, including robbery, escape lawful custody, theft and failing to comply with court orders.

Yang is known to frequent Waterloo Region.

He's described as a 44-year-old south Asian man standing five feet five inches tall and weighing 188 lbs. Police say he has tattoos on his hands, chest, upper left arm and left wrist.

Anyone who has contact with Yang or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad.