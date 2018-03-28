

CTV Kitchener





A man accused of breaching his parole during a 17-year prison sentence may be in Brantford.

According to the OPP, Rudolph Jekinsjan is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Jekinsjan, 49, is serving a sentence for robbery, assault, breaking and entering, theft and failure to comply with a probation order.

He is described as being white, 5’6” and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he has tattoos on his chest, neck, arms, left calf and left thigh, and has known ties to Brantford, Hamilton, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information about Jekinsjan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP at 1-866-870-7673 or call Crime Stoppers.