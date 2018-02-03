

CTV Kitchener





Police say a man wanted for the murder of a Brampton woman has been found dead.

The body of Nicolas Anthony Young was discovered in the town of Shelburne, north of Orangeville.

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Young’s arrest Thursday.

He was wanted for the murder of 30-year-old Hoden Said, who was found with “obvious signs of trauma” to her body in a Brampton residence on January 27th.