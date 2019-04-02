

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press





A man wanted in an alleged abduction of a Chinese student north of Toronto has turned himself in, police said Tuesday.

Abdullahi Adan, 37, of Toronto, went to police after they issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest a day earlier, said York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden.

Adan was wanted in the alleged kidnapping of Wanzhen Lu from an underground parking garage in Markham, Ont., on March 23.

Pattenden said investigators are still looking for three other men in the case.

"We're continuing to urge them to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in," he said.

Police also confirmed Tuesday that a ransom demand had been made in the case, but did not say to whom it was made, or for how much. They would not say whether the ransom was paid.

Investigators have said Lu was approached from behind by a wheelchair accessible minivan as he walked with a friend in the garage of the condominium where he lived.

Police said three men hopped out of the van as the driver remained behind the wheel. Security images released by police showed three male suspects wearing winter jackets with their hoods wrapped tight to their faces.

The men allegedly shocked Lu multiple times with a stun gun and forced him into the van in what investigators have called a "violent" attack.

Lu's friend, a young woman, was not injured but was traumatized by the incident, police said.

Police found the van the following day after a tip from the public.

Lu showed up at a home about 150 kilometres away in Gravenhurst, Ont., three days after his alleged abduction and asked for help from the homeowner, who then called provincial police, authorities have said.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries and has since been reunited with his family, who flew in from China when he vanished.

Adan faces four charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and assault. Pattenden said the man will appear in a Newmarket, Ont., court for a bail hearing Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call York Regional Police.