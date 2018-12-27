

CTV Kitchener





A Stratford man wanted for serious weapons offences has been arrested.

The Woodstock Police Service was looking for public assistance in locating Robert Tyler Pearson, 26.

Police said he was wanted on multiple serious offences involving a weapon.

He was arrested on Dec. 27 in Woodstock.

Officials said hee could have been armed, and advised the public to call 911 immediately if seen.

No further information was given about the crimes in order to protect the victim’s identity.

He was being held in custody pending a court appearance.