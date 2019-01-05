

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments to two young girls.

It happened Thursday night at the Zehrs grocery store in Waterloo's Conestoga Mall.

The man is described as white, with short grey hair and approximately 60-years-old.

Police say he was in a wheelchair with a red flag.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 8639.