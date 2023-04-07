Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo bus

The Waterloo Regional Police Service has identified a man who is believed to be involved in a hate-motivated incident and they’re asking for the public's help to find him.

A photo of Mark Boutilier, 53, was released Friday.

On April 4, at around 4:45 p.m., police said a man yelled racial slurs at passengers on a bus in Waterloo, which was in the area of Seagram Drive and University Avenue West at the time.

He was also carrying what police described as an “edged weapon.”

Police said no physical injuries were reported.

After the incident, police released a security photo of the man who they were trying to identify.

On Friday, they released a photo of Boutilier and asked the public to call 911 if they see him.

They added that Boutilier, who is known to frequent the Kitchener area, should not be approached.

Anyone with information on Boutilier's location is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.