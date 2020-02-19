KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted for a series of convenience store robberies in Cambridge.

On Wednesday they released security camera images of the suspect.

Police say the man robbed at least five stores including one on Myers Road on Jan. 5 and another on Water Street South on Jan. 23.

They also say the man robbed a Christopher Drive store three times in less than two weeks – Jan. 30, Feb. 1 and Feb. 9.

During each incident the man demanded cash and cigarettes from the employee.

No weapon was used and no one was injured.