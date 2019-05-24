

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a fire at the Grand River Hotel in Cambridge.

Kevin Robertson, 36, is wanted on the charge of arson – endangering life.

Police say it’s in connection to the fire that happened on May 10 and displaced about 20 people.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 worth of damage.

The wanted party is described as white, five feet seven inches tall, weighing about 176 lbs. He has brown hair.

On Friday afternoon, police in tactical gear were seen in the area of King Street East and Dolph Street in Cambridge, near the Grand River Hotel.

It's not clear if that was in relation to the search for Robertson.

Anyone with information in connection to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.