A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an armed bank robbery in Kitchener.

On August 17th, a man walked into the CIBC at 245 Strasburg Road and demanded cash from the teller.

Police say he was carrying a firearm but no one was injured.

The man was arrested Friday and faces charges of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, breach of probation, breach of a court order and multiple drug offenses.