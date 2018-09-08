Featured
Man wanted for armed bank robbery arrested
Photo of a bank robbery suspect. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 5:22PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 8, 2018 5:30PM EDT
A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection to an armed bank robbery in Kitchener.
On August 17th, a man walked into the CIBC at 245 Strasburg Road and demanded cash from the teller.
Police say he was carrying a firearm but no one was injured.
The man was arrested Friday and faces charges of robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, breach of probation, breach of a court order and multiple drug offenses.