Man wanted by police after grabbing children’s hands
The man captured in this photo is wanted for grabbing the hands of children. (Courtesy: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 12:34PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 18, 2018 5:28PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man accused of grabbing the hands of children at the Kitchener Farmer's Market.
The alleged incidents happened just after the noon hour Saturday.
Police say the man made contact with two children in front of their parents and vendors.
When confronted, the man fled.
He’s described as:
- White
- 5’10 to 6 feet tall
- Approximately 220 lbs.
- Facial hair and a long curly pony tail
- Wearing black boots, dark pants and jacket with a reflective stripe
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.