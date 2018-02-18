

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man accused of grabbing the hands of children at the Kitchener Farmer's Market.

The alleged incidents happened just after the noon hour Saturday.

Police say the man made contact with two children in front of their parents and vendors.

When confronted, the man fled.

He’s described as:

White

5’10 to 6 feet tall

Approximately 220 lbs.

Facial hair and a long curly pony tail

Wearing black boots, dark pants and jacket with a reflective stripe

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.