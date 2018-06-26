

CTV Kitchener





A man with ties to several southern Ontario communities is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, police say.

The OPP say Daniel McLean, 45, is wanted in connection with an alleged parole breach. He is in the midst of a six-year sentence for aggravated assault.

Police describe McLean as being white, 5’10” and 200 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. They say he sometimes shaves his head and has tattoos on his right arm, chest and back.

According to police, McLean is known to spend time in Brantford, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers, or call 911.