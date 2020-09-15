KITCHENER -- A 27-year-old man is facing serious injuries after wandering away from a disturbance onto a road and being hit by vehicle, according to Waterloo regional police.

First responders were called to the Kitchener scene around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday in the area of King Street East near Sheldon Avenue North.

Police say the Kitchener man had been involved in a disturbance at a nearby home, walked onto the road, and was hit by a vehicle heading east.

The man was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.