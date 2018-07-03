

CTV Kitchener





The identity of the three people who died in a house fire north of Hanover has been released.

Police say 36-year-old John Kramer, 9-year-old Shailyn Kramer, and 5-year-old Britnee Kramer did not make it out of the fire.

On June 11, the house on 5th Avenue Southwest in Chesley went up in flames.

Fire investigators say two people were able to escape the burning house.

The flames also spread to a neighbouring home causing significant damage.

Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.