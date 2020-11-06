KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a residential building and stole some laundry.

The incident happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 13 at the building in downtown Guelph.

According to a news release, a man had broken into the secure building and headed to the building's laundry room, where he reportedly took the clothes.

Police said that, minutes later, he fled the area.

On Thursday, police said that a suspect turned himself in at the Guelph Police Service station, where he was arrested.

He was charged break, enter and commit theft, as well as breach probation.

The accused, who was not publicly identified, is due in court on Jan. 22.