

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who walked into a Cambridge pet store and demanded cash.

It happened Saturday around 4:10 p.m. at Healthy Pet All Natural Foods on King Street East.

Police say an employee was able to push the man out of the store.

He’s described as white, 5’8, with a stocky build and thinning reddish hair.

He was wearing a dark grey jacket with a logo on the chest, khaki cargo-style pants and winter boots.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.