Featured
Man tries to rob Cambridge pet store
The Healthy Pet All Natural Pet Foods store in Cambridge. (Dec. 23, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 12:18PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 23, 2018 4:31PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a man who walked into a Cambridge pet store and demanded cash.
It happened Saturday around 4:10 p.m. at Healthy Pet All Natural Foods on King Street East.
Police say an employee was able to push the man out of the store.
He’s described as white, 5’8, with a stocky build and thinning reddish hair.
He was wearing a dark grey jacket with a logo on the chest, khaki cargo-style pants and winter boots.
Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.