A police officer’s attempt to stop an allegedly speeding vehicle ended on a military base, Grey County OPP say.

It started shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, when the officer allegedly spotted two vehicles speeding on Sykes Street North in Meaford.

Police say the vehicles didn’t stop when the officer activated the flashing lights on their cruiser. Instead, they turned onto Grey Road 112 and ended up at the military training centre on that road.

According to police, a man then got out of one of the vehicles and started to run toward a building at the training centre. Military police helped catch them man and bring him to the OPP officer.

A 24-year-old man from Petawawa has been charged with flight from police.