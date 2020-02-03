KITCHENER -- A fire in Cambridge Monday afternoon sent one person to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Regional Police and the Cambridge Fire Department responded to an apartment in the area of Ainslie Street North and Main Street in Galt around 3 p.m.

The say the fire was contained to a single unit in the building.

A 43-year-old Cambridge man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say damage to the apartment is estimated at $5,000.

They also say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.