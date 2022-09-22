Man transported to hospital after shooting in Kitchener

One person has been taken to hospital after a shooting in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue just before 7 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old Kitchener man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point, police have not confirmed if the victim was shot at the Weber Inn, only saying it happened in the area. However, police tape could be seen blocking off access to a few rooms at the hotel and cruisers were parked outside.

“The investigation is actively ongoing by members of our major crime unit, our general investigations unit and forensic identification unit,” Const. Melissa Quarrie said. “There will continue to be an increase police presence in the area as detectives canvass of the area.”

Police say there is no immediate risk to public safety and it’s believed the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police did not say if they are looking for a suspect or suspects at this time, but no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated.