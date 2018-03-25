

*Correction: Police initially said the man had barricaded himself in the stairwell of the Kitchener apartment.

Police have arrested a man after they say he wouldn’t leave the stairwell of an apartment on Water Street in Kitchener.

Police said the ‘unwanted’ man was found on the 17th floor of the building around 1:30 a.m.

The man threatened officers with a large metal pole, according to police.

Emergency response members spent two hours negotiating with him before he was arrested.

A 57-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges of mischief, uttering threats and other weapon-related offences.

It is not yet known whether the man knew someone in the building. The investigation is ongoing.