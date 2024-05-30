KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Kitchener

    Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)
    Waterloo regional police are investigating a stabbing in the Stanley Avenue and Bloomingdale Road area of Kitchener.

    Officers said they found a victim with a stab wound in the area around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

    The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

    Investigators believe the stabbing was a targeted incident.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

