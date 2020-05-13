KITCHENER -- Brantford police say a man was taken to hospital Wednesday night following an incident at a local park.

Officers were called to the park on Dalhousie Street near Park Avenue around 7 p.m.

They say a man was located with injuries and he was taken by ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital. He is now in stable condition.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police continue to investigate.

More to come …