Man taken to hospital after shooting in Kitchener

Police on Aspen Avenue in Kitchener following reports of a shooting. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 15, 2022) Police on Aspen Avenue in Kitchener following reports of a shooting. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) (Sept. 15, 2022)

Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?

Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.

A new home is displayed for sale, in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Report: Chinese delegation barred from Queen's coffin

A delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state, as geopolitics cast a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch's death.

  • London fire crews up late for near-downtown blaze

    A fire prevention Investigator has been requested after a fire at 143 Sydenham St. just west of Richmond Street. According to London fire, crews were called to the multi-unit residence late Thursday night and made use of the aerial ladder truck.

    Fire broke out at 153 Sydenham St. around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday. (Source: Ava Henderson)

  • Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street

    It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished. As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.

  • Marner hoping to 'Sink the Stigma' of mental health

    A Toronto Maple Leaf and Former London Knight is using his star power to help sink the stigma of mental health. The Marner assist Foundation, founded by Mitch Marner, held its first ever Sink the Stigma event Thursday at East Park Golf Gardens.

