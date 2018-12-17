

CTV Kitchener





A man was taken to hospital following an assault in downtown Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after an incident that happened early Monday morning.

Police said the assault happened in the area of Market Street between Ainslie and Cambridge Streets.

The road was closed for a short time as police investigated.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not known at this time. Police could not comment on whether a weapon was used in the assault.